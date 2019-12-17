2 die of intense cold in Noida

Noida: Despite efforts from district administration and Noida authority to help homeless people survive in this chilling cold weather, at least two persons have died due to continuous exposure to cold in Noida on Monday, said police.



According to police, the body of a 50-year-old man was found under the elevated road near NTPC intersection under sector 24 police station area of Noida.

"We were informed by some commuters about the body of an elderly man wearing rags lying under a tree at NTPC intersection. Police reached the spot and took the body into custody. Prima facie it appears that the man had died of extreme cold as no injury mark was found on the body. However, the exact reason behind the death can only be ascertained after the autopsy reports are out to us," said a senior cop from sector 24 police station.

The officer further said that they were yet to identify the body but locals said that he was seen in the area begging for money from past few

months.

The other body of a man aged around 40 years was found in the bushes along a road in sector 48 area under sector 49 police station jurisdiction.

Police have identified the body to be of one Hatim Ahirwar, who was also a beggar.

Cops suspected that he also died of cold as no injury mark was seen on the body of deceased.

Meanwhile, both the Noida and Greater Noida authorities have arranged bonfires and shelter home (Rain Basera) for homeless people at various places.

In Greater Noida, the authority has arranged bonfire at 11 places while two shelters for homeless people have also been formed at Kasna bus stand and Beta-I community Center.

Similarly in Noida, the Noida authority has arranged bonfires at 40 different spots of the city and a shelter home at gate number 7 in Noida stadium.

Apart from this, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration also distributed 150 blankets to homeless and poor people on Monday.