2 die after falling into septic tank

New Delhi: Two men died after allegedly falling inside a septic tank while cleaning it here in Molarband Extension here, Delhi Police said on Saturday. After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and found that one Manoj was lying outside the tank and later took him to a hospital. Two other persons, Devender and Satish, were rushed to a hospital but they were declared brought dead. According to preliminary investigation, it was revealed that two workers, Manoj and Devender, came to a building owned by one Satish Chawla to clean a septic tank. However, when Devender went inside the tank, he felt giddiness and fell down after which Manoj went inside and he too fell inside the tank. Finally, Satish went in to save them but he too fell down.