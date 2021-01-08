2 Delhi govt hosps made non-COVID facilities as city sees 486 new cases

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 new fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.63 per cent, authorities said.



The infection tally in the city stood at 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,644, they said.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 4,168 from 4,481 the previous day.

Delhi had recorded 654 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday had tweeted that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past 11 days, and fresh cases were the lowest since May 17.

These 486 new cases resulted from the 77,522 tests conducted the previous day, including 43,347 RT-PCR tests and 34,175 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The total number of cases has climbed to 6,28,838, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, amid an improvement in the coronavirus situation in the national Capital, two Delhi government hospitals have been turned into non-COVID facilities, officials said on Thursday. These two hospitals are Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital and Nehru Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital.

The two facilities had 100 and 35 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients earlier.

According to an order issued on January 6 by the Delhi health department, at Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurvedic Charak Sansthan, the number of reserved COVID beds have been reduced from 170 to 50.

Moreover, there are plans to resume outpatient department services at the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital from January 11, officials said on Thursday. The 640-bed RGSSH was a dedicated coronavirus facility till recently when it was converted into a partially COVID-19 hospital, along with six other Delhi government-run hospitals.

The authorities will on Friday conduct the second dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in Delhi that will span across at least three districts of the national Capital, officials said. These districts are South Delhi, South East Delhi and North West Delhi, they said.

The first dry run for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out was held in Delhi on January 2 for which three sites were chosen across the city. The three sites for the drill held on January 2 were GTB Hospital Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka.

Officials on Thursday said in South Delhi district ten vaccination centres have been chosen for the dry run. They include AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital and Pushpwati Singhania Research Institute Hospital.