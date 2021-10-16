2 Delhi cops held for links with Gogi, Bishnoi gangs

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two policemen for their alleged links with Gogi and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as constables Sunil, posted in the security unit of the force, and Deepak, posted at the Sarojini Nagar police station, they said.



Gangster Jitendra alias Gogi, leader of the Gogigang, was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24 by two assailants, dressed as lawyers, at the behest of Tillu Tajpuriya. The assailants were killed in retaliatory firing by police.

Days after the incident, four sharpshooters of the Gogi gang, who had allegedly come to the national capital to kill the leader of their rival gang Tajpuriya, were arrested before they could execute their plan, days after which Tajpuriya was arrested for Gogi's killing.

During interrogation, members of the Gogi gang purportedly confessed that they worked with constables Sunil and Deepak, the officials said. Police suspect that the arrested constables helped the assailants in finding accommodation, they added.

The two police constables are being interrogated about their involvement with the gang members, a senior police officer said, adding that the cops were arrested two to three days ago.

Gogi and Tillu gangs have been at war with each other for almost a decade now and their rivalry has claimed dozens of lives.