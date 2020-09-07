2 declared POs in head constable's murder case

new delhi: Two people named in the murder case of head constable Rattan Lal during the north-east Delhi riots in February have now been declared "proclaimed offenders" by a trial court here for intentionally avoiding trial proceedings.



Declaring Suleman alias Salman Siddiqui and Ms Ravish as proclaimed offenders, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Pushotaum Pathak said, "I consider that both the accused are intentionally avoiding to appear in the court despite due service of process under Section 82 of

the CrPC."

The court has also taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in the case. "... there is sufficient material on record to take cognizance of the offences alleged to have been committed by the accused persons," the court said.

The court noted that though it was inclined to take cognizance of the offence under Section 153-A of the IPC, previous sanction as provided under Section 196 of the CrPC was mandatory but not filed by the prosecuting agency.

The Investigating Officer told the court that a letter dated July 13 was sent to the competent authority but it was not clear how much time it will take for the sanction.

The CMM issued production warrants against all the accused and directed the Tihar Central Jail officials to present them in court through video conference on

September 10.