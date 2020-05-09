2 deaths, 338 cases in 24 hrs as tally rises to 6,318
New Delhi: With 338 new cases reported in a day, the total count of Covid cases in Delhi reached 6,318 on Friday, the Health Department said.
Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 68, it said.
A total of 89 patients recovered on Friday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.
"At least 2,020 patients have recovered from Coronavirus so far in Delhi while 4,230 cases are active," the Health Department said. Among the 68 who died, 58 had other serious diseases. So far, 81,367 tests were conducted in Delhi. Till Thursday, 77,234 tests were conducted. On Thursday, 448 new cases were reported in a day — highest hike so far in one day. The containment zone in the city remained at 83, with no addition or subtraction on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Delhi government has requisition 3 hotels for treatment of officials belonging to the state government who test Corona positive.
Meanwhile, wife and son of Delhi Police constable, who died due to COVID-19, were also tested Corona positive.
