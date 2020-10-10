2 dead as truck rams into factory building

new delhi: A truck driver and his helper were killed in an accident here after their vehicle rammed into a factory building on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south-east Delhi on Friday morning.



Police have identified the deceased as Arif Ali who was driving the truck and Mumtaz Ali Badre, who was seated beside him at the time of the accident, police said, adding that the duo hailed from a village in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the truck carrying iron rods had left Okhla Industrial area at around 4 am and was on its way to a warehouse in Palwal, Haryana. However, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a furniture factory in the Pul Prahladpur area. There were no other casualties reported in the accident, said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East).

Few days ago, two men, on way to catch a flight had died after a truck overturned on their car in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar early Wednesday, crushing them to death. The two persons inside the car were badly crushed under the container."It took the police nearly an hour to remove the vehicle and take out the bodies.

As per official two big hydra cranes, one JCB and two small cranes from the traffic unit were called and the container filled with rice bags was removed, the officer said.

According to Delhi Police data, in the current year till May as many as 348 fatal and 1,181 simple accidents were reported.