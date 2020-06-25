2 dead, 7 injured in separate road accidents on Yamuna, Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Noida: As the country slowly begins to unlock, fatal accidents have now started reappearing as two people were on Tuesday killed and seven others were injured in two separate accidents on the Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida.



In the first incident, which was reported around 1 am on Tuesday morning, a truck carrying five people rammed into another stationary truck parked along the Yamuna Expressway, leaving one dead and three injured. The police here said that the truck driver had fled from the spot and is yet to be tracked down.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Saket alias Ranjeet Yadav, a native of district Firozabad. Among the injured are Munnalal, a native of Gonda district, Babbu and Lalu, both natives of district Behraich in Uttar Pradesh.

"Police received information about the incident from a passerby and a highway patrolling unit was alerted. The victims were rushed to the nearby Kailash hospital where doctors declared one person dead on arrival while the other three victims are currently being treated at the hospital. Prima facie it appears that the driver of the truck failed to notice the other truck which was parked along the road after breaking down. Efforts are being made to trace the driver who fled after the incident and no complaint into the matter has been received so far," a senior police officer said.

In a separate incident hours later, an i10 car collided with a section of the side railing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, killing a 23-year-old man and injuring four other occupants of the car in the Dadri area on Tuesday. Police here said that they were on their way back home in Palwal from Haridwar, adding that the scale of the collision was such that they had to pull out the victims after cutting through the vehicle with a cutter.

Cops here said the incident occurred around 5:30 am when the driver of the car identified as Praveen, failed to notice a curve on the road and rammed into the side railing of the highway. While Praveen died on the spot, the others identified as Virendra, Kuldeep, Bali and Rahul, natives of Palwal district sustained injuries in the incident.