2 days after Jamia, another man opens fire at Shaheen Bagh, held

New Delhi: Two days after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia university, another man on Saturday fired three rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh. Women formed a human chain as tempers ran high to separate the protesters from the police.



The man was immediately overpowered by volunteers and police personnel present near the police barricades 200 meters behind the stage. He identified himself as Kapil Gujjar. Eyewitnesses say that he shouted 'Only Hindus will have a say in India."

"As we were sitting we saw a man opening fire with a pistol. He fired three rounds. We slowly moved towards him and as he was getting ready to fire the fourth, we along with the policemen present at the spot caught him," said a volunteer.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 4:45 pm. This is the second time this week that an armed man has entered the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since over a month.

Women protesters then formed a human chain as tempers ran high. They said it's an attempt to instigate the peaceful protesters.

"The accused fired in air near police barricades. He was overpowered by police personnel and taken into custody. Further investigation is on," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast).

Police said that they are verifying his identity.

"We are not going to be intimidated. This is an attempt to disrupt peaceful protest as elections are near. We will stay firm," said a woman protester.

On Thursday, a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia injuring a student.