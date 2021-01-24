2-day 'Kisan Sansad' kicks off at Singhu

New Delhi: In a unique move to discuss the three farm laws openly, a 'Kisan Sansad' was organised at Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial (GTB) at Singhu Border on Saturday with prominent voices like senior lawyer Prashant Bhushant and activist Medha Patkar leading the session.



The Sansad is scheduled on January 23 and 24 at Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial, Singhu Border to discuss and debate the Centre's three farm laws. Inaugurating the session at the memorial, Bhushan said, "As you know for the last two months an important farmers protest is going on. A lot of us felt that when in the Parliament these laws are not discussed then the common people should call the parliament where it could be discussed in detail. In this Parliament we invited MPs, former MPs, some political leaders, farmer leaders, and experts as well to discuss the three farm laws, MSP and the way farmers were dealt with by the government will be discussed. But this should not be the last farmer parliament."

The organising committee includes former Supreme Court judges Justice Gopal Gowda and Justice Kolse Patil, activist and journalist P Sainath, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha and Patkar among others. The session was attended by hundreds of men and women who have been sitting at the protest site. "This is an interesting way to start a discussion," a youth from Punjab commented.

Meanwhile, a signature campaign was launched by a youth organisation at Singhu Border. "We did a similar campaign at Tikri Border on Friday. We will try to get these signed banners delivered to the Prime Minister Office. The idea is how farmers are demanding the

repeal of laws and it is in their own signatures that they are demanding it," a volunteer told Millennium Post.

The campaign would also be launched at other border areas as well.