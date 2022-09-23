2 cyber fraudsters who posed as Amazon representatives arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested two cyber fraudsters who posed as Amazon epresentatives and cheated people by sending them links and asking them to complete the tasks given in its link, the police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Puneet Kumar (22), a resident of Pitampura and Rohit Kumar (26), a resident of Karala. Police have further seized four mobile phones and seven SIM cards from their possession, they said.



On February 21, 2022, the Cyber police station of Rohini district received a complaint on NCRP Portal. The complainant received a message to earn from home from an unknown profile namely "Priyansi Priyansi" on Facebook messenger. As the complainant replied, he got a WhatsApp message where asked the complainant to register on a link "task918.com" to complete the tasks given to earn money. The victim registered himself and started investing on that link to complete the tasks and was duped around Rs 4,35,000, a senior police official said.

Then a case was registered under Section 420 IPC at the Cyber police station, Rohini and an investigation was taken up. Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Rohini district, said that during the investigation it was revealed that the cheated amount was transferred into two bank accounts. Rs 2,45,000 was transferred into an ICICI bank account registered in the name of Laxmi Digital Enterprise of Kalyanpur Road, Kachari Bazar in Kolkata and Rs 40,000 was transferred into a Yes Bank account through PhonePe with UPI Id: Balaji9210@yesbank registered in the name of Balaji Technology and its proprietor is Rohit, a resident of Block A, North West Delhi and a mail id "Balajitechnology141@gmail.com" was surfaced.

"The police served a notice to Gmail to get the details of the alleged mail id. After analysing the reply of Gmail, three mobile numbers surfaced. One of the mobile numbers was found registered in the name of Puneet Kumar and another number was found registered in the name of Puneet Kumar's wife Divya Gaur. With the help of technical surveillance, Puneet Kumar was arrested from Rama Vihar, Rohini. Subsequently, at the instance of accused Puneet, the proprietor of Balaji Technology Bank account, accused Rohit was arrested," said the DCP.