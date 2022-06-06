2 criminals of Hashim Baba and Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police nabbed two members of the infamous Hashim Baba and Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The accused were wanted in a case of attempt to murder, the police informed on Monday.



The accused have been identified as Faizan aka Modal (18) and Suhail (19) — both are residents of north-east Delhi.

On May 25, a case of attempt to murder occurred in the Welcome area of north-east Delhi, after which police had registered a case and started the investigation. Meanwhile, on Friday the cops received secret information about the movement of Faizan and he was trapped near EidgahPuliya of Welcome area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Northeast Delhi Sanjay Kumar Sain mentioned.

During the interrogation, he confessed his crime and revealed that on May 25 on being scolded by Kasim Khan for sitting on a scooty parked in the street, he along with his associate Salman aka JD and some other friends threatened Kasim Khan with a pistol. After the incident, he handed over the pistol to Salman.

On further interrogation, his previous involvements also surfaced wherein he had been associated with Shahrukh, a member of another infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, DCP north-east said. On his instance, a raid was conducted and his associate Suhail was also arrested from Jafrabad area, DCP Sanjay Sain said. Sincere efforts are on to arrest other accused in the case and recover weapons used during the crime, Sain added.