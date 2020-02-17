2 criminals killed in firing with Special Cell

New Delhi: Two criminals were killed after exchange of fire with police in Prahladpur near Badarpur on Monday. Those killed were identified as Rafeeq alias Raja Pehlwan and Raju. Police said that on the basis of secret information they intercepted the accused at Pul Prahaladpur area while they were going to Okhla Mandi to commit some heinous crime at Maa Anandmayi Marg.



"The criminal duo managed to get off their bike before it got skid. ACP Lalit Mohan Negi, declaring the identity of the police party, warned the duo and asked them to surrender," police said, adding that but, instead both of them whipped out their weapons and tried to escape while firing at the police party. DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah said that the police party also fired in self-defence and in the ensuing exchange of fire, both the criminals sustained gunshot injuries. "They were immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where they were declared brought dead," DCP said. During the brief exchange of fire, police gypsy and BP jacket of four police personnel also got hit from the rounds fired by suspected persons.

One of the slain criminals Rafeeq alias Raja was a resident of Loni area in Ghaziabad, while Raju was a resident of Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar in Delhi.

DCP further said that Rafiq, who lived in Loni area, was involved in over half dozen criminal cases. Last year he along with his associates killed one Kishore of Karawal Nagar. The other accused was involved in several criminal cases.

Police said that on February 12, at around 8:40 pm, Raja Pehlwan and his associate Raju indiscriminately fired upon a property dealer.