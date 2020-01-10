2 cops suspended for consuming alcohol inside police station

Ghaziabad: Two police personnels have been sent to police lines by Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (city), after a video of a group of cops went viral on social media in which they were seen consuming alcohol inside a police station in



Ghaziabad.

In the viral video, cops in Vijay Nagar police station can be seen consuming liquor inside the station.

A senior police officer said that head constable Subhash Thakeria and constable Kishore Kumar have been sent to police lines.

Dharmendra Chauhan, Circle officer-Ist, Ghaziabad said that preliminary investigations showed that the video was shot on the night of January 9.

"Head constable Subhash shot the video secretly by putting the phone in his pocket where cops were seen having drinks and he allegedly made the video viral on social media," said Dharmendra Chauhan, Circle officer-Ist, Ghaziabad .

"A report into the matter will be sent to SP city Ghaziabad after investigations are complete," the officer

added.

In the video it was also seen that one of the cops is stopping other to cook non-veg inside the police station but police clarified that they were not talking about cooking non-veg and were discussing to cook mushroom at that time.

Police are also probing why Subhash made the video viral on social media as he was also seen consuming alcohol in the video.