2 contract killers held for gunning down a woman in East Delhi

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a woman in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Sunday. Shokeen Khan (30) and Jeeshan (22), residents of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, were given Rs 1 lakh by Madhu for killing Fatima, they said.



Fatima was shot dead around 10 am on March 14 by them at Old Seelampur. She was shot three times, police said.

Madhu alias Aarti alias Punjaban, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, who is at large, suspected that Fatima was trying to capture her property, and she hired Khan and Jeeshan for the task, they said.

While Khan was arrested early Sunday after an encounter, Jeeshan was nabbed on Saturday from Anand Vihar, police said.

In the process of investigation, footage from CCTV cameras was examined to trace the perpetrators, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Following his arrest, Jeeshan told police that Khan would come near Pusta Road in Gandhi Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he said.

Police spotted Khan and signalled him to stop, but he tried to escape and opened fire on police personnel, they said, adding that an encounter broke out and Khan suffered a bullet injury to one of his legs.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Khan and Jeeshan were contract killers and on March 14, they killed Fatima in lieu of the money offered to them by Madhu, the DCP said.

The killers were introduced to Madhu by Khan's girlfriend Rani alias Reshmi, police said.

Police said that Fatima and Madhu earlier worked together, and the former had links with criminals who are in jail.

Madhu was informed that Fatima would grab her house in Gandhi Nagar, and she shared this information with Rani, they said. Rani introduced Madhu to Khan and she offered the two accused Rs 1 lakh for killing Fatima, police said. The accused had bought the guns used in the crime from Meerut, they said. Khan also confessed that six months ago, he along with his two associates had killed Rani's husband Arvind, police said.