2 booked for providing dummy directors to shell companies

gurugram: A Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) team conducted searches at the office of a fake firm here and registered a case against its two directors, including a Chinese national, for allegedly providing dummy directors to several shell companies based in China, police said.



The accused directors, identified as Wan Jun alias Alina, is a Chinese national while Dorste is a native of Himachal Pradesh, police said. While Dorste is absconding, officials suspect that Wan is in China.

The raids were conducted on Thursday and Friday at the office of Jilian Consultant Private Limited located at Times Tower on MG road and several documents and hundreds of seals and stamps of the shell companies operating here were seized, they said.

The accused were providing dummy directors from India to Chinese shell companies, said police.

Several companies are under the scanner for providing dummy Indian directors and fake addresses of working spaces in Gurugram. They were involved in money laundering and other financial schemes, said an official of the raiding team of the MCA while speaking on condition of anonymity.

Following the raids, a complaint was filed by Nitin Phartyal, deputy director of MCA at the Sector 29 Police Station against the two directors on Friday.

According to the complaint, the duo helped foreign nationals to incorporate their companies in India and would rope in Indian citizens to pose as directors of these companies.

Once the company is incorporated, the Indian director would resign and the foreign national, who owned the entity, would become the sole beneficiary of the money being routed through chartered accountants, the complaint read.

The employees have admitted in their statements that the two directors are the sole decision makers and actively involved in soliciting deals for incorporation of shell companies and recruitment of unsuspecting individuals as dummy directors, read the complaint.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 D of the Information

Technology Act.