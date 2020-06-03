2 booked for collecting samples illegally

Noida: Noida Police have booked two persons including the owner of a private laboratory in Delhi for allegedly collecting samples for Covid test of suspected patients without informing health department and following guidelines.



Officials alleged that the concerned Dwarka-based lab — "Prognosis" has no authorisation from the district health department for sample collection for Covid test and was still charging money from patients. Police have arrested one of the employees of the lab in connection with the incident.

"During routine inspection by team of health department, it was found that a man was collecting nasopharyngeal samples of patients in front of NMC hospital in sector 30 of Noida. On enquiry, it was found that he was allegedly working for a laboratory by the name Prognosis lab from New Delhi and was collecting samples for Covid test. He was travelling on a two wheeler vehicle and the collecting equipment was on the vehicle. He was not disposing the used equipment and was flouting biomedical waste management rules as well as all norms of sample collecting for Covid-19 patients," said Dr. Sunil Dohare, district surveillance officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"As per ICMR guidelines, only those labs are allowed to collect samples which have valid collecting Center in the area. The employee of private laboratory was taking samples to Delhi on two wheeler without having any collection Center in the area," the DSO added.

A senior police officer said that the accused have been arrested and booked under section 269, 270 and 188 of IPC.