2 booked for abetment to suicide in Noida

noida: Noida police arrested two people in connection with abetment to suicide case after a 21-year-old man was found hanging from the wall of a room in phase two area of Noida on Thursday evening.



It was found that the man was caught filming a girl while she was taking a shower and the two first thrashed him and then locked him inside it. A few hours later, he was found hanging.

As per police, the deceased has been identified as Sumit Singh (21), a native of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Ankita Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), said that the information was received around 6:30 pm on Thursday. "When police team reached, they found Sumit hanging from the wall inside a room on the second floor," Sharma said.

The officer informed that Sumit was caught red-handed by a 19-year-old girl for recording her video while she was taking a shower. When she raised an alarm, her father caught Sumit and thrashed him along with his friend Bairagi and went away after locking him inside the room.

Later Sumit's friends came and took the keys from the girl's father and unlocked the room. They found Sumit hanging following which police was informed about it. Police have arrested the girl's father and his friend Bairagi.