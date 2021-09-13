2 bodies found in Gzb

ghaziabad: A day after going missing from home, the body of a 45-year old man was recovered from the forest in Masuri area of Ghaziabad on Saturday morning. Hours after the body was recovered by police, an uncle of the deceased killed himself as he came to know that police found his involvement in the case.

The deceased identified as Aneesh was a resident of Nahal Village in Masuri. He used to sell vegetables in the area and went missing from home on Friday. Before leaving the house, he had informed his family that he was going to get medicine and will be back soon, said police.

However, till late night when the family failed to trace him, they informed the police. Cops recovered his body from a forest in Nahal Village on Saturday morning with multiple injury marks and suspected that he had been killed with a sharp object with head and face injuries.