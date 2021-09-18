2 bike-borne men open fire outside Tihar Jail official's house

New Delhi: Two unidentified bike-borne men allegedly opened fire outside the paternal house of Tihar Jail's assistant superintendent in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Saturday.

The assistant superintendent, who is posted in Tihar's central jail no. 3, resides in the staff quarters inside the prison premises while his elderly parents live alone at their house in a village in Alipur area of outer Delhi, they said.

According to sources, it is suspected that the jail official had allegedly slapped a Tihar Jail inmate and the incident may have been its fallout.

A senior police officer said all these aspects are being looked into and is part of the ongoing investigation.

The police said the exact motive behind the incident will be ascertained with the arrest of the suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "We have registered a case under IPC section of attempt to murder and Arms act".