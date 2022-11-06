2 auto lifters held, 10 motorcycles recovered from Southeast Delhi

New Delhi: Southeast district police in Delhi recently held two auto lifters with 10 motorcycles, they confirmed on Sunday. The staff of the AATS team of the district police made the arrest.



The accused persons were identified as Dharma Pal aka Laturi and Amit Bidhuri. Further, police also confirmed that five cases of MV theft have also been worked out.

On Thursday, the investigating team received a secret piece of information that two auto lifters would come on a stolen motorcycle near Okhla Ph-I.

The team laid a trap near Maa Anandmai Marg and after some time, the police team saw two persons riding a motorcycle coming from the Tughlakabad village side. The team quickly responded and apprehended them on the spot.

On asking about the ownership details of that motorcycle, they could not produce any documents. After checking on ZIPNET, the recovered motorcycle was found stolen from the area of Pul Prahladpur police station.

Further on their instance, nine other motorcycles were also recovered from parking near Mitti park at Tehkhand village in which four motorcycles were found stolen from the area of Okhla police station, Govindpuri police station, Pul Prahladpur police station and Neb Sarai police station respectively.

On sustained interrogation, both the accused disclosed that they used to steal motorcycles from different parts of Delhi to meet their requirements to live a lavish life.

Further, they disclosed that they are experts in unlocking the motorcycle with the help of a duplicate key.

On the day of their arrest, they were going to sell the stolen motorcycle to an unknown person but were held by the police.