2 associates of Vikas Lagarpuria gang held

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested two persons associated with the Vikas Lagarpuria gang, including one national-level boxing champion accused in a murder case.

The accused were identified as Chetan Maan alias Boxer and Dheerpal alias Dhillu alias Kana, both residents of New

Delhi.

The police recovered two 32 bore pistols and four live cartridges from their possession.

The police received information that the members of the gang of wanted and rewarded criminal Vikas Gulia alias Vikas Lagarpuria were planning to execute some crime in the national capital. They have procured arms and ammunition from Khargone, MP for the purpose.