2 arrested in connection with NC leader's murder

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested two people in the murder case of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir on Tuesday. Accused Balbir Singh has been arrested from Delhi, while the other Rajendra from Jammu, by the crime branch of the city police.



During interrogation, both confessed that they are the associates of Harpreet and Harmeet and were also present at the time of the incident when Trilochan was shot dead by Harmeet.

Police confirmed: "Harpreet was having animosity with Trilochan as he was allegedly involved in the murder of his uncle in 1983 in Jammu and Kashmir. Later, the J&K police also arrested him."

Further, Harmeet is having a transport business in Jammu and was having a business dispute with Trilochan, who also had been the chief of Jammu Transport Association. Both Harmeet and Harpreet are still on run, cops said.

According to a senior police official, it was suspected that these two had hatched the whole conspiracy. Cops further confirmed that Harmeet invited the deceased NC leader to his rented apartment on September 1 for a night stay, while Wazir was supposed to travel to Canada the next day.

First, his family raised suspicion of some mishap and informed Jammu police. Since the family knew the address of this accommodation, Jammu police communicated with Delhi Police to visit the house, and later cops found Wazirdead in a decomposed condition on September 9.

According to the police report, before killing he was intoxicated with drugs.

All four accused had discussed and Harpreet instigated Harmeet to kill Wazir.

Later, following an argument, Trilochan was shot. The body was recovered from the third floor of a residential complex and was lying in the washroom.

Further investigation is still in progress.