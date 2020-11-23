2 arrested for snatching gold chain of journalist, ex-Meghalaya DGP's wife

New delhi: The Delhi Police have solved two snatching cases in a week by arresting two people for snatching a woman journalist's gold chain with a diamond pendant and the chain of former Meghalaya police chief's wife, officials here said.



DCP (South-East) RP Meena said that they had recovered one gold chain, gold coin, a diamond pendant, two mobile phones and one motorcycle that was used by the accused for their crimes. Another man to whom they sold the stolen items has also been nabbed, he said.

The three accused have been identified as Alok Ranjan (23), Gufran (26), both residents of Tughlakabad and Vishwanath Das (32), a resident of Garhi village, East of Kailash, they said.

The woman journalist was walking up to the Moolchand Metro station when two men on a bike snatched the gold chain with the diamond pendant and chain from her back and fled.

The victim called the helpline 112 at 1:50 pm right after the incident and a policeman arrived at the scene and took note of it. The complaint was registered at the Amar Colony Police station where ACP Govind Sharma and SHO Daleep Kumar took up the matter. The team of PS Amar Colony revisited the crime scene with the victim and with the help of around 50 CCTV footage in the vicinity, the victim identified the assailants and their vehicle registration number was traced to Amethi in UP.

Further, the team obtained the challan details of the said motorcycle from the traffic department and got the mobile number of the owner from the last challan of the motorcycle, the owner of which stays in Tughlakabad Village which led to the culprits — Alonk Ranjan and Gufran — who purportedly confessed to their crime.

"The incident shook me. It happened in a matter of seconds and before I could react or note down their two-wheeler number the assailants had fled. They had mapped me while I was walking up to the metro and as I reached the crossroads they slowed their pulsar bike, snatched and fled. Thankfully, I was not injured and I am grateful to the Dy Commissioner R.P Meena, ACP Govind Sharma, and SHO Amar Colony PS, Daleep Kumar who responded immediately and recovered my pendant and chain," the victim said.

(With agency inputs)