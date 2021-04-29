2 arrested for selling fire extinguisher instead of O2 cylinder to Delhi woman

New Delhi: Two people were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly cheating a woman by selling her a fire extinguisher instead of an oxygen cylinder which she needed for her COVID-19 positive relative, police said.



Ashutosh (19) and Ayush (22), residents of Vikaspuri, were arrested from west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area and five fire extinguishers were seized from them. They were selling each fire extinguisher as oxygen cylinder for Rs 10,000, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the complainant Geeta Arora, a resident of Shishram Park, Bindapur, alleged that two people sold her a fire extinguisher in place of an oxygen cylinder.

Her relative was suffering from COVID-19 and was having difficulty in breathing due to low oxygen levels, police said. In a bid to arrange an oxygen cylinder, she came in contact with the accused, who duped her, police said.

When she contacted them and demanded her money back, they stopped receiving her phone calls, the DCP said.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Uttam Nagar Police Station, they said.

On the basis of a tip-off, a joint team of special staff and Uttam Nagar Police Station arrested the accused on Thursday, Meena said.

Meanwhile, nine people including four businessmen, one doctor were arrested for hoarding, black marketing Remdesivir injections, life saving equipment. In one of the cases, COVID-19 patients were cheated on pretext of oxygen cylinders. They were provided with fire extinguishers.

In the first case, four businessmen were arrested for hoarding 170 oxygen concentrators worth Rs 2 crore, from North Delhi. Police said these accused were supplying this life-saving equipment in Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said they were selling this equipment for Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh. "A complaint was received on Twitter that Oxygen Concentrators are being sold for Rs 95,000 at Mittal's Store in Shastri Nagar Delhi," he said. After the complaint was received raids were conducted and it was found that these accused were hiding medical equipment in an under-construction building.