2 arms suppliers held from Anand Vihar

New Delhi: In the recent past, several illegal firearms syndicates have been identified for being indulging in the supply of firearms and ammunition to the gangsters and hardened criminals of Delhi-NCR and adjoining states after procuring firearms from manufacturers, especially of Madhya Pradesh. During the wee hours of Wednesday, the special cell of Delhi Police arrested 2 arms suppliers from the capital city.

With the arrest, the police have recovered 15 illegal weapons and 40 live cartridges from their possession. The arms suppliers have been identified as Shivam Sharma and Krishan Kumar. Cops arrested both from ISBT Anand Vihar here.

DCP special cell Pramod Kushwah said, "These two (arrested arms supplier) have procured the firearms and ammunition from a notorious arms manufacturer cum supplier of Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh...and further supplying the same to gangsters, hardened criminals, and small arms peddlers in Delhi NCR and adjoining states of UP, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan for the past four years."

Cops further confirmed that 8 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore and its 20 live cartridges were recovered from the bag of accused Shivam, whereas 2 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore along with 5 single-shot pistols of .315 bore with 20 live cartridges of .315 were recovered from the bag of Krishan at the spot.