1st yr MBBS student kills herself over exam results

New delhi: A first-year medical student of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Divya Yadav, was found hanging in room no. 64 of the old girls' hostel on Thursday morning. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central District Shweta Chauhan said the deceased medical student had failed in two papers, held recently for which results were declared on Wednesday evening. Since then, she was depressed.



Room no 64 was unalloted and it was bolted from the inside. The door was forced open by the staff of the hostel on Thursday morning following which cops were informed. Police said they found a note for her family in the register of the deceased. Meanwhile, the mobile of the deceased has been seized for forensic examination. The autopsy examination was conducted on the same day. Meanwhile, the dead body was handed over to the father. A case under Section 174 in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, was registered at the I.P Estate police station.