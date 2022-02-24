1st phase: Delhi govt's revamped websites likely to go live by Apr

New Delhi: Delhi government websites will be redeveloped as a one-stop solution for all government information and services that are offered by the various departments which will start going live from April.



In a review meeting held by Delhi's Information Technology Minister, Kailash Gahlot, the new vendors presented their proposal for the revamped design along with all new features that the government sites will be hosting. The IT department has approved and finalised the templates and design, the first phase of revamped

websites is expected to go live by April. The remaining department websites will be done in phases in a couple of months, the department said in a statement.

"Government websites have a stereotypical notion of being outdated and difficult to manoeuvre linked to them and we are about to change that. These websites are being designed with state–of-the-art, more robust, secure and faster systems which will enable the system to switch automatically to a secondary hosting server in case of high traffic to ensure a smooth experience to all users," Gahlot said.

Gahlot said that user-friendly interface for all websites will be developed and it will be more dynamic, interactive with help of Chatbot

integrations and enhanced security features.

The websites will also be integrated with all Delhi government social media profiles and include live updates on policies, announcements, press publications, and reports with partner organisations are available.

"Linking the websites to our social media and communication channels will not just make it more interactive for the user but also increase transparency and accountability in

the way the government functions. We are also trying to incorporate features that will aid the differently abled through voice support, soon," the Minister added.