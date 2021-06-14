1K trained under Delhi Police's YUVA scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has trained around 1,000 youth under its YUVA scheme, which intends to train youth in primary healthcare services in association with several reputed hospitals and companies engaged in healthcare.



In view of the difficulties faced during the second wave of the pandemic, the special training programme under the aegis of YUVA scheme of Delhi Police was launched. "It was observed that the services of the YUVA trainees can be utilised as primary healthcare workers," Delhi Police said in a press note.

Thereafter special arrangements were made to impart basic training to these youth in collaboration with various reputed hospitals and companies engaged in healthcare, "with an aim to generate resource and talent which can contribute in healthcare sector in this time of pandemic".

"As per their interests and individual skills which they possess, they have been trained to function as General Duty Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Ambulance Driver, Domestic Covid Health Worker, Home Care Assistant etc.," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

Meanwhile, after successful completion of the training, the trainees are provided with certificates which will help them secure placements in future in coordination with premium hospitals and companies engaged in healthcare, the PRO added.