197 fresh cases & 1 death; active cases stand at 1,335

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 197 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 10,910, according to data shared by the city health department.



On preceding three days, the count of daily cases have stood at 200-mark or beyond.

On Friday, 256 COVID-19 cases were registered, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, while on Thursday and Wednesday the count stood at 220 and 200, respectively. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 197 fresh COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 0.34 per cent, authorities said, adding that the infection tally in the city has risen to 6,39,289.

One more death was recorded on Sunday, taking the toll to 10,910, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government. From February 1-23, count of daily cases had been recorded below 200.

Delhi had recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 28.

From January 15-26, the daily figures ranged from 148 on January 25 to 299 on January 16, according to official data.

On February 9, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national Capital for the first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months. The 197 new cases on Sunday came out of the 57,772

tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 39,070 RT-PCR tests and 18,702 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. The tally of active cases on Sunday rose to 1,335 from 1,307 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will start on Monday in the Capital. The inoculation drive is expected to start at 12 pm for people over 60 years old and those above 45 with comorbidities, according to the latest guidelines.

From March 2 onwards the online slots for booking will be available from 9 am till 3 pm. The vaccination drive will be carried out in 192 hospitals, of which 136 are "paid private hospitals" where the maximum amount for the vaccine will be Rs 250 per dose while the vaccines will be available for free at 56 government hospitals. People can choose where they want to get vaccinated — whether in a private or at government-run hospitals. The list of free and paid Covid Vaccination Centres has been issued by the government with vaccination being done six days a week at the designated centres. The basic rate of the vaccine is Rs 150 per dose with a ceiling of Rs 100 for service charge for each dose.

Appointment for vaccination can be booked online at the Cowin portal which is likely to begin soon with prior registration and appointment which will be based on available slots.