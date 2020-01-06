193 children went missing in Ggm, many of them untraced

Gurugram: Nearly 193 children went missing in Gurugram in the year 2019. Worryingly most of the children remain untraced. In 2019, out of the missing children, there were 148 girls and 48 boys. In this, the Gurugram police have been able to only find 27 boys and 96 girls.



The year has gone by has been a continuation of the worrying trend of a growing list of missing children in the city. From 2012-2018, there were 1252 children that went missing from the city.

Despite tall claims by the Gurugram police the mafia of child traffickers continues to maintain their stronghold in the area. Not only child traffickers but there have been also been cases when close relatives have been arrested in the past for kidnapping minors from their own household.

According to Gurugram police, the gangs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are highly active in committing such crimes.

The Gurugram police in the past have also arrested a pedophile that confessed of raping and murdering several minors after kidnapping them.

The figures hold relevance at a time when an 8-year-old boy was abducted, raped and then mutilated so that he cannot be recognised. Such was the brutality of the incident that it took time even for the parents of the child to know about him. His murderers are still at large.

Meanwhile, the gruesome incident ha resulted in police facing accusations of not acting fast and being callous in their approach.

Having achieved the dubious record of leading in sexual crimes against minors the new year has brought in more bad news for Gurugram. There have already two cases of gruesome sexual crimes that have been registered in 2020.

Gurugram along with its counterpart Faridabad is leading in terms of sexual crimes against minors. A spate of brutal sexual crimes has shaken the conscience of the citizens in the three districts of South Haryana – Gurugram, Faridabad, and Nuh.

While the crimes against minors are not a new phenomenon in Gurugram and Faridabad which as per the Haryana government leads to sexual crimes against minors, the gruesomeness has brought in fear among the residents. Anger and fear have resulted in citizens coming to streets demanding better security and quicker justice.