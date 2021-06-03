19-yr-old stabbed to death after quarrel

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death following a quarrel in the Ambedkar Nagar area. Police have nabbed four people in the case. The deceased's family claimed that instead of helping the victim, people was making videos of the incident.



The deceased was identified as Kunal, who worked as a newspaper vendor. His father Pawan, who works in MCD, told Millennium Post that on June 1, his son wanted to give him a birthday surprise. "He went to the market to purchase a cake and that is when he was killed," he said. According to the father, the irony was the murder took place in front of several people but no one came to help him. "They were clicking photographs and recording video," he said.

The incident took place at Bhumiya Chowk in the Madangir area where a quarrel broke out between the victim Kunal and one Gaurav. Following this, Kunal was allegedly stabbed by Gaurav and his associates, police said.

The victim was taken to Max Hospital by his brother but was declared brought dead by the doctor there, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "We have registered a case of murder at Ambedkar Nagar police station and have apprehended two accused."

During the investigation, all accused have been arrested by the Delhi Police. The accused were identified as Sameer (18), Sohil (18), Gaurav (18) and Roop (18). One knife has been recovered from the possession of accused Gaurav.

"During the investigation, it has revealed that the two knives were ordered online through Flipkart by the accused persons," the official said. As per the official, both accused and deceased liked the same girl and due to this, there was enmity between the two.