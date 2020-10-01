19-yr-old held for killing aide over distributing theft spoils

New Delhi: A 19-year-old person was arrested in connection with allegedly killing his accomplice here after a quarrel over distribution of the spoils from a robbery, police said on Thursday.



On Wednesday, at about 12:10 PM, after a PCR call was received regarding a foul smell from the water sewage tank of an MCD school at Khichripur, police rushed the spot and found a decomposed male body inside the tank.



During investigation, the mother of the deceased, Aslam, claimed to have last seen him with one Noor. After not finding the accused in his village, police arrested him from his Uncle's house. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he and the victim had gone to the school for carrying out a robbery of Mercury Street Lights, however, they had a scuffle over the distribution of stolen items following which the accused pushed the victim from the roof leading to his death. The school security guard was also arrested for wrapping his body in a plastic sheet and disposing it off in the tanker.

