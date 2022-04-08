19 more schools to come up by next yr

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to launch 11 more Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) and eight more regular government schools by April 2023.



The government is aiming to launch two government schools for girls, one government boys' senior secondary school, and two Sarvodaya co-ed and middle schools by the beginning of next year, according to a senior government official in the education department.

With the total launch of 19 new government schools the curriculum will also be enhanced, the official added. "We will revisit the existing curriculum and bring in changes as well. Some new initiatives will also be launched on a pilot basis which will then be replicated in the remaining campuses," the official added.

The pre-construction work at several of the schools has already started with the Public Works Department (PWD), inviting bids for appointing consultants for architectural work. The PWD has also invited bids for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing some of the schools like the SoSE that will come up at INA colony, Andrews Ganj and others.

The construction of the two new schools — Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya No-2 and Sarvodaya Middle school in South West Delhi's Molarband and Gadda Colony area — is almost complete and will be opened for admissions in the next academic session. The Curriculum in these two campuses will be the same as the existing counterparts, the official added.

The new schools will be equipped with green buildings, smart classrooms, staff rooms, an audio-visual room, a playground, terrace gardens, drinking water supply, and landscaping and horticulture. Provision for solar panels will also be there, the details of which are being worked out currently, according to a junior government official.

The schools will have three floors with a proper sewerage system, drinking water supply, parking facility, service area, underground tank, septic tank, sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting and a pump house, as per reports. The buildings will also have specific facilities for the differently-abled children and the special focus will be on the pedestrian networks on the campus.

It will also have good connectivity with the public transit system through a defined vehicular network and parking facilities.