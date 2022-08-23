189 dengue cases in Delhi so far this year

New Delhi: To control the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has undertaken several important steps in the national Capital. The civic body have employed several dengue breeding checkers (DBC) on ground, to prevent larvae breeding in stagnant water bodies



A total 189 dengue cases have been recorded in Delhi so far this year. DBC workers have been deployed to spray anti-larvae insecticide across the Capital. MCD officials said that the density of the culex mosquito is similar to last year's and there has been an increasing outdoor mosquito adult density due to rising culex in Delhi. In order to combat the density, MCD is continuously coordinating with major stakeholders like Flood & Irrigation Dept, PWD, DEMS, Railways & other landowning agencies where culex breeding is found.

The senior official added that MCD doing regular larvicides spray in major drains, water bodies and water stagnation areas by Power

Spray Tanker apart from regular beat wise anti larval work by Field workers.

The monsoon in Delhi resulted in lots of unusual breeding sites like tree trunk, plant nurseries, parks, police Malkhana results breeding sites this year, therefore, MCD has been condicting special campaigns for elimination of outdoor breeding sites and indoor.

They have also intensified house to house surveys and legal action to eliminate

breeding of mosquitoes in household spaces.