'183 held by Delhi Police for farmers' stir'

New Delhi: Altogether 183 people were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the farmers' protests against three agricultural laws enacted last year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.



Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that according to the Delhi Police, provisions of sedition or any anti-terror law such as the UAPA have not been invoked in any of the cases registered against the protesting farmers.

Replying to a written question, he said, "183 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the farmers' protests since 2020 (upto July 20, 2021)."

Most of the arrests, in these cases, however, came after the Republic Day tractor rally earlier this year, which went haywire, causing the death of a protester.

Significantly, the protester's family have alleged he was shot by the police, a claim the cops have denied.

Several farmers organisations have been protesting at Delhi's borders blocking vital roads since November last year protesting against the three contentious farm laws.