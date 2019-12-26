18 yr old held for attempting mobile theft

New Delhi: A 18-year-old boy was arrested while he was trying to steal the mobile phone of a devotee, who had visited Catholic Church at Gole Dak Khana on Christmas for offering prayers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that on Wednesday there was heavy gathering of devotees was expected at Catholic Church in Gole Dak Khana.

"It was also expected that thieves and anti social elements may commit theft or other petty crimes taking advantage of the heavy rush. Therefore, sufficient deployment of police personnel in uniform as well as in civvies was made," said DCP New Delhi.

While the team was present in the Church premises an alarm was raised by a lady upon which the team responded and apprehended the accused identified as Kunal who had attempted to commit theft of mobile phone from the pocket of one Riya Kumar.

The accused told police that he had come to the church with an intention to steal mobiles and purse, taking advantage of heavy rush of devotees, which creates an opportunity for them to pickpocket purse and mobile phones of the people in the crowd. "He commits petty thefts in the areas where there are large gatherings. However, he was never apprehended before this occasion," said DCP Singhal.