18 more samples sent for testing, reports for 100 birds awaited: Officials

New Delhi: With Delhi becoming the ninth state to confirm positive cases of bird flu, officials in the Animal Husbandry Unit of the Delhi government said that 18 fresh samples from birds in the Capital were collected and sent for testing on Tuesday.



They added that on Monday, 28 samples were sent for testing, taking the total number of samples to 46 which has been sent in this week.

"The report of the 100 samples that were sent to Jalandhar earlier for testing has not yet arrived. The 100 samples are now being sent to Bhopal for further confirmation. At the laboratory in Jalandhar, the initial screening takes place, following which the final result comes from the laboratory in Bhopal," an official aware of the development told Millennium Post.

"We will follow the procedure if the results come back positive and we urge people to avoid sanctuaries, parks, and zoos. However, there is no need to panic as transmission from birds to humans has not yet happened," another official from the same department added.

Four samples that were taken from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake, and one from Dwarka were found positive for the Avian Flu, the Delhi Government had said in a statement.

Teams from the department visited many parks and water bodies at Raj Ghat, Bhalswa and Hauz Khas to collect samples of dead birds and droppings, they said.

The revenue department has also deployed teams of volunteers at the city's borders to prevent unauthorised entry of livestock, and canned and processed chicken from outside, the officials said.