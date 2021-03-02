175 new cases in Delhi, one death

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 175 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and the positivity rate rose to 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department.

Another fatality pushed the death toll to 10,911, authorities said.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began across the country on Monday as elderly people received their first shots.

The 175 new cases took the infection tally to 6,39,464, according to a health bulletin.

The positivity rate of 0.44 per cent higher than 0.34 per cent recorded on Sunday with 197 new cases.

The new 175 cases came out of the 39,733 test conducted the previous day. The active cases rose to 1,404 from 1,335 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 739 from 691 on Sunday, it said, adding over 6.27 lakh people have recovered.

