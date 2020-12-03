17-year-old held for killing friend over Rs 2,500

New delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with bludgeoning to death his friend over not returning Rs 2,500 at a jungle near Shamshan Ghat here in Maidan Garhi.



The incident came to the fore on November 9 when police received a PCR call that a dead body was lying at a jungle near the Shamshan Ghat of Maidan Garhi, following which police rushed to the spot and found that "both the palms and head of the body were partially eaten by animals."

Subsequently, the body which was shifted to AIIMS was identified by his parents from his clothes and tattoo marks as a juvenile residing in Maidan Garhi, police said.

The post-mortem report of the victim also confirmed a head injury on the body of the deceased, police added.