17 test +ve in Noida, tally at 324

Noida/Ghaziabad: Seventeen positive Covid-19 cases have been reported from Gautam Budh Nagar district on Saturday taking the total number to 324. Officials said that new cases have now started coming up from rural areas of the district.



As per health officials the new cases which have come up on saturday include five patients, all residents of Sarfabad village in Sector 73 of Noida, three positive patients from Nagla Charandas in sector 81 of Noida, two patients, both residents of village bisrakh in Greater Noida, two patients from ecovillage supertech residential society in greater noida west, two cases from Village gijhod in sector 53 and one case each from harola sector 5, kasna greater noida, barola sector 49.

Apart from the positive cases, 5 patients have been discharged from GIMS hospital on Saturday after successful treatment of Covid-19 while two patients aged 55-year-old man and 48-year-old woman have been discharged from a hospital in Delhi. With these seven positive patients getting cured and discharged from hospital the total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the district are 221. The patients who have discharged on Saturday include the female district sports officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar who was tested positive on May 12.

In Ghaziabad six positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday. Officials said three patients who returned from abroad under the vande bharat facility and have been placed under quarantine in cities hotels were tested positive. Remaining three are employees of Bharat electronics limited office in Sahibabad.