1,695 farm fires reported in Delhi, its adjoining states, Punjab: CAQM

New Delhi: A total of 1,695 incidents of stubble burning have been reported this year so far from Delhi, its adjoining states and Punjab as against 3,431 farm fires in the corresponding period last year, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Monday.

Punjab has reported 1,444 incidents of farm fires as against 2,375 incidents in the corresponding period last year, the statutory body constituted in 2021 said in a statement. Haryana has logged 244 fire events as compared to 1,026 in 2021 and National Capital Region (NCR) districts of Uttar Pradesh have recorded only five such incidents as against 30 last year.

Delhi has reported two incidents of stubble burning this year so far.

The first paddy residue burning incident was reported on September 15 in Punjab, September 18 in Haryana, September 30 in the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and October 5 in Delhi, the CAQM said.

The CAQM has been regularly reviewing the situation along with chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, and secretaries of agriculture and environment departments of these states. According to the CAQM, around 31,700 custom hiring centres and cooperatives have been set up in Punjab,

Haryana and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and more

than two lakh crop residue management machinery are available for utilisation.