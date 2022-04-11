169 heritage sites to feature in SDMC's coffee-table book

new delhi: SDMC is taking measures to conserve heritage sites, forming a 'Heritage Conservation Cell', unveiling coffee-table books on heritage sites, granting permission for film shooting and planning to organise Guide Tour in near future. They have made several efforts to make people aware of historic sites around them.



Despite being out of their realm of responsibilities, SDMC has worked as a custodian for 475 notified historical monuments, ancient buildings, gateways, tombs, memorials, etc. falling within its jurisdiction. They created a Heritage Conservation Cell in 2019 for this purpose.

The objective of the Cell is to not only make people aware about the importance of historical and cultural heritages but to take appropriate measures to restore and safeguard them. Additionally the civic body has decided to document the lesser-known but veritable gems of our history and heritage in the shape of a coffee-table book. The first coffee-table book titled 'Glorious Heritage' was released by Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal in August 2021. The book captures the pictures and necessary description of 108 heritage sites falling within the jurisdiction of SDMC.

The second book will be released soon and will contain around 169 heritage sites. The remaining sites are proposed to be covered in the third edition on which the Heritage Conservation Cell is working steadfastly. The e-Book version of the first coffee-table book has been launched on the SDMC website

The second edition of 'Glorious Heritage' is likely to be published soon. It carries a rich collection of various monuments like Hammam, a building of historical and cultural significance constructed during Mughal period in Purana Quila, KOS Minar located at National Zoological Park, enclosure of Nawab Mustafa Khan & Jamaat Khana Mosque, both in Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah complex, Durga Bhawan at Netaji Subhas Road, Jogmaya Mandir in Mehrauli, Domed Building (temple) in Africa Avenue, Bridge in Greater Kailash area, Metcalfe Folly in Mehrauli.

SDMC has also framed a policy to allow film shooting. The civic agency has prepared a list of probable sites which may attract filmmakers for shoots. The policy has a potential for generating the revenue as well as to showcase tourist friendly locations under SDMC before the public through electronic mediums which include TV serials, films, documentaries among others.