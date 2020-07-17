1,652 fresh COVID-19 cases in national Capital

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally here to 1,18,645. However, 97,693 patients of these have recovered from the contagious disease and only 3,819 of them are recuperating in hospitals, with an active case count of 17,407. The Capital also added 58 deaths to the toll, taking total fatalities from the virus here to 3,545.



The Delhi government said that 9,652 patients are recovering in home isolation. The official health bulletin showed that 20,225 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 5,896 were RT-PCR tests and 14,329 were rapid antigen tests. The number of containment zones has now increased to 658.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday directed all district magistrates to maintain daily data on violations of COVID-19 rules such as maintaining of social distancing and prohibition on spitting in public places in their respective districts and upload a weekly report on a government portal.

"All the district magistrates...are hereby directed to maintain the data in respect of the violations noticed and action taken for these violations by all the aforesaid authorised persons in their respective district on daily basis and to submit a weekly report...on the Corona Foot Warrior Portal of revenue department," DDMA CEO Vikas Anand said in an order. The order stated that the sub-divisional magistrates will monitor the weekly reports and follow up with the districts for timely updation.

Moreover Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tweeted: "I have been holding meetings with all the Delhi MLAs, MPs for the last few days. The public representatives have contributed significantly to our fight against Corona. Met several MLAs in the last two days, spoke to all MPs today. If we continue to get such cooperation, we will soon be able to defeat Corona."