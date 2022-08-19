16-yr-old commits six robberies in 24 hrs in South Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a minor boy allegedly committed six robberies in the residential areas in South Delhi on Monday during Independence Day, the city police confirmed on Thursday. However, the accused was apprehended by special staff on



Wednesday.

The teenager is allegedly a drug addict and involved in over 13 cases of robberies, theft and snatching, police said.

He targets mainly women who walk on the streets alone in the evening or late at night and snatches their phones or jewellery, the police further claimed.

Reportedly, the first incident on Monday took place around 8 o'clock in the morning in the Hauz Khas area of South Delhi. The 16-year-old accused allegedly snatched a woman's mobile phone and fled.

In a second incident, at around 5.30, in the evening on the same day, he allegedly targeted another woman and snatched her purse in the Saket area. Later the minor boy went to the Lado Sarai market area and then snatched a mobile phone from a man in another 10 minutes.

The fourth incident was recorded in the Malviya Nagar area, around 2.15 am during the mid-night where a man was walking towards a hospital when the accused snatched his phone and fled the spot, Delhi Police confirmed.

In the next one hour, the accused targeted a food delivery executive and a woman in Saket and Greater Kailash respectively, the police added.

Police officers said that all the complainants alleged they saw the accused leave on a blue scooter.

"We started looking for the boy by checking all the CCTVs. Several teams were deployed to zero in on the accused and on Wednesday, the police received input that the accused would come to the BRT area on the same scooter. The team apprehended the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South, Benita Mary Jaiker.

Meanwhile, police seized two phones that were recovered from his possession. The same phones were robbed a day before. We then found that his scooter was also stolen from Kalkaji. In his instance, gold jewellery was recovered from his house.