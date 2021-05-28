16-year-old apprehended for murder of stepfather

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly murdering his stepfather in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi, police said on Friday.

The fact was coming out that there was a quarrel after the father had stopped his son from going out during lockdown after which the murder allegedly took place. A senior officer, however, denied this.

Police said on May 27 a PCR call was received in which caller informed the. that "my brother stabbed knife to my uncle at his house".

As per the official, the team reached the spot. There was a pool of blood in the house and it was found that a boy was caught by his family members (mother and sister) at the spot.

Police said there was a quarrel between the mother and her son due to him coming late to their house last night upon which the child got angry. She and her husband also tried to pacify the child but he became angry and abused them.

"Allegedly, the father of the child slapped the boy who took out a kitchen knife and stabbed his stepfather on his chest on the left side," the official said. Later, the uncle of the child and his sister caught him and called PCR. Later, the injured person was hospitalized where he succumbed to his injuries and during treatment he was declared dead. The deceased used to work as a driver. Subsequently, the case was registered and the weapon of offence was seized from the spot.

Further, the statement of the mother of the child has been recorded upon which a case under section 302 IPC was registered.