16 officers of DANICS 2020 batch welcomed at Delhi Secretariat

New delhi: DANICS Officers' Association on Monday organised a programme for welcoming 16 officers of DANICS 2020 batch at Delhi Secretariat. Several working and retired officers graced the welcome ceremony, which was honored by Vijay Dev, Chief Secretary, Delhi and Satyagopal, ACS (Services). S S Parihar, president with other office bearers of the Association felicitated all assembled dignitaries along with new entrants.

The ACS conveyed his greetings to all the entrants. He advised that all must uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and democratic values, maintain integrity in public service and take decisions solely in public interest. All officers have to be disciplined, diligent, cordial, and achieve their targets timely.

The Chief Secretary welcomed all the entrants and praised the efforts of the Association. He advised that every member of service must maintain high ethical standards, integrity, honesty, political neutrality, accountability and transparency. They have to ensure integrity, devotion to duty and while discharging their duties must not adopt dilatory tactics in their dealings with general public.

The president of the Association S S Parihar delivered the vote of thanks for this event to all dignitaries assembled there and thanked the CS and ACS who graced the event with their inspirational thoughts and invaluable suggestions.