1.5L members inducted into AAP on first day of 'MCD Badlaav' campaign

New Delhi: On the first day of Aam Aadmi Party's 'MCD Badlaav' campaign, around 1.5 lakh people took the party's membership. The AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that the people are expressing their pain and anguish against the BJP-ruled MCD very openly and are eagerly joining his party.



Delhi's Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said that the party's 'MCD Badlaav' aims to connect with 50 lakh people within a month. "Camps were put up at about 3,000 places where thousands of volunteers took part. 1,37,000 people successfully registered to take the membership of the Aam Aadmi Party which shows that the MCD is headed for a very big turnaround," Pathak added.

The Minister appealed to the people to become a member of AAP by giving a missed call on 8882828282 and join the movement to change the politics of the country. The campaign exceeded many expectations on day one itself and will continue for the next one month, Rai said while adding that a unique app is being used to upload all information noted during the drive.

The party started spreading awareness about the 'MCD Badlaav' campaign, on November 5 when all the Mandal presidents and in-charges worked to convince AAP's agenda of people-oriented politics.

During the campaign, all the Mandal presidents of the party put up camps in their respective areas and successfully registered about 1.5 lakh people for the membership of AAP.

"While interacting with the people of Delhi during the campaign, there was one common agenda that the residents came up with — BJP's misgovernance in the MCD and the need for them to be kicked out of power. People clearly want to see an honest government in MCD too. The elimination of the BJP from the MCD is certain and is just a formality waiting to be fulfilled in the coming elections," Rai added.

Pathak added that his party has started the 'MCD Badlaav' campaign because of the misgovernance and corruption in the BJP-ruled MCD in addition to how the city has received shame for remaining dirty in the last 15 years because of the BJP.