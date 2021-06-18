158 fresh cases & 10 deaths; positivity rate slips to 0.20%

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 158 fresh cases of the disease on Thursday while the positivity rate dipped to 0.20 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Thursday.



These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,886. The national capital on April 3 had also recorded 10 deaths due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.27 per cent. The previous day it had registered 228 cases with a 0.32 per cent positivity rate and 12 deaths.

On Thursday, 158 cases and 10 deaths were reported, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to Coronavirus infection.

A total of 77,542 tests, including 55,564 RT-PCR and 21,978 rapid antigen ones, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Thursday.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,31,868. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases decreased to 2,554 on Thursday from 2,749 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 733 from 781 on Wednesday while the number of containment zones dropped to 5,799 from 6,169 a day before, the bulletin said.