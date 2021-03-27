1,558 new cases; cap on guests

New Delhi: Delhi reported over 1,500 Coronavirus cases for the third day on the trot on Saturday, while 10 more people, highest in around two-and-a-half months, succumbed to the disease, the health department said.



The national Capital has registered 1,558 new infections which pushed the tally to 6,55,834, while over 6.38 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. This is the highest number of cases since December 15 last year when 1,617 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

The city had recorded 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday — the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark.

The active cases rose to 6,625 from 6,051 on Friday. The positivity rate stood at 1.70 per cent, a health department bulletin said. The positivity rate was 1.80 per cent on Friday, 1.69 per cent on Thursday, 1.52 per cent on Wednesday, 1.31 per cent on Tuesday, 1.32 per cent on Monday and 1.03 per cent on Sunday.

Ten more people died from the pathogen on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 10,987. It is the highest number of deaths since January 13 when 11 people succumbed to the disease. A total of 91,703 tests, including 59,648 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 3,708 from 3,312 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 1,506 from 1,307 on Friday, it said. The caseload in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

Meanwhile, in view of recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national Capital, the Delhi government on Saturday put a cap of 200 guests in marriage and other events being organised at open-air venues and of 100 people for closed spaces in the city.

In an order, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said not more than 50 people will be allowed at funerals in the national Capital.

Dev, who is also chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's state executive committee, said the order will be in force till April 30.

He, however, said status quo will be maintained regarding permissible and prohibited activities in the city.